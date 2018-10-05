RC Lens Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei knocked down by injury

RC Lens forward Grejohn Kyei has been knocked down by an injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The French-born Ghanaian has made just one appearance in 9 matches since arriving on loan from Reims.

The forward has suffered an injury which has kept him out of the group.

Coach Philippe Montanier has confirmed the Ghanaian is down with and injury

"Grejohn has an injury and will take time to integrate into the collective group." he confirmed.

Kyei made one substitute appearance for Reims in the French top flight league before he was sold to Lens.