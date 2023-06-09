RC Lens manager reveals why Salis Abdul Samed was handed a contract extension

RC Lens manager, Franck Haise insists Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed can only get better after the club rewarded him with a new contract.

Abdul Samed signed a one-year contract extension after a successful first season with the Blood and Gold.

The 23-year-old will now be with Lens until the summer of 2028 following an outstanding season, which saw the club finish second in Ligue 1 to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

According to Haise, Abdul Samed keeps improving hence the decision to tie him down for more seasons.

“It's only his second season as a professional. When he reaches his 5th or 6th year, he will have more maturity and a better understanding of situations. You will see a better Salis,' he told Lens' official website.

The Black Stars midfielder joined Lens from Clermont Foot last summer, making 33 appearances - the most by a Lens player in the just ended season - scoring a goal and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Lens Arnaud Pouille insists it is important to secure the future of the club's key players.

"We are starting this summer transfer window with the extension of a key player in the collective, in terms of performance and state of mind, Salis Abdul Samed. More than his emergence at a very high level, more than his conclusive World Cup with Ghana, more than his regularity, he is the embodiment of the joy of this group of which he is one of the leaders in the commitment and in the character," he said.

"Extending Salis made perfect sense. It is a symbol that illustrates our approach of making the first announcement that of a form of continuity. Congratulations Salis and can't wait to see you compete in continental games!"