RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed excels on Ghana debut

Published on: 17 November 2022
RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has earned rave reviews after excelling in his first match for Ghana. 

Samed after training with the Black Stars for two days was trusted in midfield against Switzerland and he ended the game as one of the Black Stars' best players.

The 22-year-old performed admirably, receiving a 7.3 rating from Sofascore. He had 61 touches, 92% accurate passes, completed four of five long balls, one interception, four tackles, and won five ground duels.

Samed will be hoping that this is enough to earn him a starting spot in the World Cup group games in Qatar.

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.

