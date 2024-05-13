RC Lens place Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed in transfer market

RC Lens are reportedly set to offload midfielder Salis Abdul Samed in the next transfer window due to uninspiring performance throughout the ongoing campaign.

After arriving from Clermont Foot in 2022 for â‚¬5 million, Samed initially proved vital for Lens, earning a new one-year contract extension keeping him at the club until June 2028.

Having contributed significantly to the team's runners-up position in Ligue 1 and subsequent Champions League qualification, hopes were high for his continued success.

Regrettably, the Ghanaian international has not met those expectations in the current season. Struggling to maintain consistency, Samed has faced diminished faith from coach Franck Haise, reflected in his minimal involvement in recent matches.

Although many interested parties once vied for the talented midfielder, his decreased output raises concerns about finding a suitable replacement club during the upcoming transfer period.

Samed has only started 17 games in Ligue 1 this season and has only started eight games in 2024.