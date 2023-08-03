RC Lens secure key Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso with contract extension

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has extended his stay at RC Lens, committing to a new one-year contract to extend his stay until 2027.

Having originally joined the French club in 2021 following a spell in Germany with Augsburg, Danso has rapidly made his mark within the competitive arena of the French Ligue 1.

Over the course of his first two seasons, the right-back's performances have garnered attention and acclaim, elevating him to the ranks of the league's premier centre-backs.

His strong defensive skills, combined with his ability to contribute to attacking plays, have made him an invaluable asset to RC Lens.

Despite his growing reputation attracting interest from other clubs, including reported attention from SSC Napoli, RC Lens have taken a definitive stance by securing Danso's future within their ranks.

The decision to extend his contract underscores the club's recognition of his significant contributions and their commitment to building a formidable team for the upcoming season in which Lens will compete in the UEFA Champions League.