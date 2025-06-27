Re-joining SV Darmstadt 98 is the right step for me – Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Patric Pfeiffer, has reacted to his move to his former club, SV Darmstadt 98.

The versatile defender re-joined the club on Friday, June 27, in a permanent transfer from FC Augsburg.

“Patric Pfeiffer will once again wear the Lilien jersey: The 25-year-old central defender, who played for SV 98 from 2019 to 2023, is moving permanently from FC Augsburg to Darmstadt,” SV Darmstadt 98 announced in an official statement on Friday.

Speaking to the media team of SV Darmstadt 98 after sealing the move, Patric Pfeiffer shared his delight, stressing that he believes he has made the right step at this point in his career.

"I'm very happy to be back here. For me, it feels a bit like coming home. The discussions with Paul Fernie and Florian Kohfeldt were extremely good and confirmed to me that Darmstadt 98 is the right step for me, especially from a sporting perspective. I can hardly wait to get started with my old and new teammates,” Pfeiffer said as quoted on the SV Darmstadt 98 website.

The experienced defender will be expected to play a crucial role for the club in the 2025/26 football season.