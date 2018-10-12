Re-LIVE UPDATES: Ghana 3-0 Asante Kotoko

GHANAsoccernet.com will bring you the LIVE updates of the friendly encounter between the Black Stars of Ghana and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars was due to engage Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but it was cancelled following the dispute between the FA and government of the West African nation.

Following the cancellation of the match, managers of the team hastily arranged a friendly encounter with the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko starting-XI against the Black Stars this afternoon.

Danlad, Amos, Abass, Wahab, Badu, Senanu, Boahene, Bonsu, Jordan, Yacouba, Obed.

Below is Ghana squad against Asante Kotoko

Goalkeeper: Felix Annan

Defenders: Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Isaac Sackey, Bernard Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Nana Ampomah and Christian Atsu

Striker: Abdul Majeed Waris

Referee Daniel Laryea has blown his whistle for the start of the game.

Asante Kotoko are confidently stringing their passes together and looked really assured on the ball.

Sogne Yacouba is showing glimpses of his usual form as he takes on John Boye but the FC Metz defender exhibited great composure to dispossess the Burkinabe international.

Black Stars have however come into the game strongly and are threatening the goal area of the Porcupines.

Abass Mohammed nearly opened the scoring for Kotoko with a long range drive but his shot goes off the side net. Impressive display from the two-time Africa Champions League winners.

Referee Laryea whistle for an infringement against Asante Kotoko after Afriyie Acquah was bundled down by Obed Owusu.

Yacouba is gradually emerging as the star of the game as he outwitted two Black Stars players before laying on a fine pass to Amos Frimpong but the defender did not read the pass early as the ball goes to throw.

GOAAAAAAAAL - Majeed Waris fetches the opener for the Black Stars with a delightful strike against the round of play. Waris beautifully controlled Isaac Sackey's pass before shooting into the right bottom corner.

Referee Laryea has temporary held play as Nana Ampomah is wailing on the deck. The Waasland-Beveren attacker walks off the field with a suspected injury.

Black Stars are probing for the cushioning as they press the Porcupines in their own half. They have grown in confidence since getting their noses in front.

Jordan Opoku skews a free kick into the Stars' goal area, and Amos makes cut-back pass of it but finds no connector.

Kotoko are enjoying some possession here but are failing to penetrate into the goal area of the Stars. They have lost possession once again.

Yacouba nearly pulled parity for Kotoko but Felix Annan was equal to the task. He through four Black Stars defenders to shoot feebly into the hands of Felix Annan.

Black Stars get a corner kick, Atsu plays lofty ball into the box but Kotoko clear their lines.

Kotoko are trying to play the ball from the back but the Stars are not giving them the chance. They are have blowing hot and cold in the game as the end of the first half draws close.

Referee Laryea has brought the first stanza to a close.

Let's continue after 15 minutes time....We'll be back.

Welcome back from the break...

Referee Laryea has started the game for the second half.

GOAAAAAL! Substitute striker Emmanuel Boateng extends the Black Stars lead with a powerful strike.

SUBSTITUTION for Asante Kotoko as Jordan Opoku is replaced by Naby Keita.

GOAAAAAAAL! Christian Atsu makes it 3-0 for Ghana. The game is turning out to be a rout now as Kotoko are not the same side that looked promising before ongoing on recess.

Black Stars are showing Kotoko levels here at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Boateng nearly made it four for Ghana but the UD Levante striker fluffed his line.

Yacouba has once again failed to convert a fine opportunity for the Porcupines but he went in for a dive instead of trying his luck. Referee Laryea did not buy into his antics.

Kotoko have regrouped well but still are failing to make it on the score board. The Stars are feeling very comfortable with Kotoko's play pattern.

SUBSTITUTION for Asante Kotoko as Prince Acquah comes on for Kwame Bonsu.

SUBSTITUTION for Black Stars. Asamoah Gyan replaces Afriyie Acquah.

Another chance goes begging for Asante Kotoko as Naby Keita was left with only goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to beat after going past three Black Stars players but the Nigerien import could not finish off with a smile.

Kotoko are trying hard to get back into the game with some delightful exchange of passes but the Stars are not leaving any space behind them.

Yacouba again. The Burkinabe import has missed the post by inches, he is the only Kotoko player trying to push the team forward but his finishing this evening has been below-par.

Substitute forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom nearly registered his name on the scoresheet with a long range drive.

The game looks done and dusted for the Black Stars as Kotoko are failing to trouble them in the dying embers. The referee has added two minutes of play.

And indeed they have not been able to turn the result as referee Daniel Laryea blows his whistle for the end of the game.