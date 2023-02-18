REACTIONS: Ghanaian clubs mourn Christian Atsu's tragic death 

Ghanaian clubs have joined the global football community to mourn the tragic death of Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu.

The former Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea winger has been confirmed dead after his lifeless body was recovered under the rubble of a devastating earthquake in Turkey last week.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

Reactions from the clubs below:

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023. May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🖤🕊️ 📰: https://t.co/iJ38HQWPtv pic.twitter.com/6gjdkxlvzy — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Asante Kotoko is saddened by the demise of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts and prayers goes out to his family and football fraternity. pic.twitter.com/J3LrYwchFK — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 18, 2023

💔🕊️ | ATSU We all woke up to a Gut-wrenching news that we wish was untrue, one that has broken everyone at Dreams FC. Our thoughts are with the family of our beloved Christian Atsu and the Ghanaian footballing community. Rest Well #Atsu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M3ULu3FuIw — Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) February 18, 2023

We are devastated over the tragic passing of Christian Atsu. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family💔 pic.twitter.com/mbgxQxCXON — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 18, 2023

STATEMENT ON CHRISTIAN ATSU The Ministry of Youth and Sports has learned with sadness, the discovery of the remains of Christian Atsu from the rubbles of his apartment, following the earthquake in Turkey. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/90I0sWGmtm — Ministry of Youth & Sports-Gh (@moysgovgh) February 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu after the earthquake in Turkey. We feel extremely heartbroken & send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family & the entire football fraternity. May he RIP 🔴⚪️🔵 #iafc | #ElevenIsToOne pic.twitter.com/zW2r0wV5hE — Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) February 18, 2023

It’s a really sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and close friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/rdBfU7CXRF — OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) February 18, 2023

RIP Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his friends, family and loved ones 🖤 pic.twitter.com/P6147QH8v3 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Hasaacas Ladies FC commiserates with the family of Christian Atsu and the entire Ghanaian citizenry. This news comes in as a hard one and we hope Atsu rest well in the bosom of the almighty. 📸 Viral pic.twitter.com/aOLsa5ccdB — Hasaacas Ladies FC (@HasaacasLadies) February 18, 2023

We all at Legon Cities FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Atsu. We express our sincere condolences to his family. His dedication and service to humanity has been exemplary and we will never forget that. RIP, Atsu! 🕊️#TheRoyals #WeDeliver pic.twitter.com/szpVhL1Ger — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) February 18, 2023