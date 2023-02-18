GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
REACTIONS: Ghanaian clubs mourn Christian Atsu's tragic death 

Published on: 18 February 2023
Ghanaian clubs have joined the global football community to mourn the tragic death of Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu.

The former Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea winger has been confirmed dead after his lifeless body was recovered under the rubble of a devastating earthquake in Turkey last week.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

Reactions from the clubs below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

