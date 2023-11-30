Reading captain Andy Yiadom commends team's determination after back-to-back victories

Reading captain Andy Yiadom expressed pride and commendation for his team's unwavering determination following their impressive back-to-back victories in League One.

After a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Wycombe on November 25th, the Royals continued their momentum against Carlisle United with an emphatic 5-1 victory. Yiadom, applauding the team's collective effort, specifically praised the performances of three standout goalscorers.

"It feels good to finally win two games on the bounce and score five at home as well," he said. "Everyone grafted and worked hard, so to back it up today, everyone is pleased, and the changing room is rocking."

Addressing the team's occasional lapse after scoring, Yiadom emphasised the need for focus to prevent conceding soon after taking the lead. He highlighted the contributions of goalscorers Knibbs and Wingy, acknowledging their hard work and impact on the team.

Yiadom, who has made 14 appearances for Reading in League One this season, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and the positive atmosphere within the squad.