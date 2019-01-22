GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Reading defender Andy Yiadom fined £5,000 for Nottingham Forest fracas

Published on: 22 January 2019
Reading FC duo Andy Yiadom and Liam Moore have been fined £5,000 for the melee that ensued against Nottingham Forest.

The clash between the two sides escalated at the  Madejski Stadium as tempers flared following a challenge from Daryl Murphy.

The Football Association has fined Forrest  £10,000 for their failure to control their players while the Ghanaian and his teammate have also been slapped with £5,000 for their part in the incident.

Yiadom, a Ghana international was booked following the melee.

