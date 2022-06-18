Reading defender Andy Yiadom issues rallying cry after signing new deal

Reading defender Andy Yiadom has issued a rallying cry after signing a new contract with the English Championship club.

The 30-year-old signed a new three-year contract with the Royals on Friday, extending his stay until 2025.

The Ghana international's previous contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium was set to expire this summer, allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Yiadom, speaking after the announcement of his new contract, urged fans and teammates to “get together to take the club where it should be”.

“The journey continues… delighted to have signed long term with @readingfc.” Yiadom wrote on Instagram.

“With the fans contribution and the teams determination, let’s get together to take the club where it should be. #URRZZ 💙🤍.”

Yiadom joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018 and has since appeared in 132 games for the club. 38 of those games were played last season.