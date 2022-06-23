Reading defender Andy Yiadom looks forward to a 'bright future' ahead of new season

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom says the future at Reading is bright after penning a new deal.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year deal to extend his stay with the Royals and has already joined his teammates at the Bearwood Park for pre-season.

Yiadom had a short break due to international football but he is ready to get going.

“Like I said at the end of last season, I was going to go away and speak to the family – and it was the right decision for me!” said Yiadom to the club's official website. “I’m happy to have put pen to paper, and to be at Reading for three more years.

“It’s a beautiful training ground here, and this is a beautiful club. The boys are around here are lovely; it’s good to see the young boys coming up too. So I’m looking forward to getting going and for the season to start.

“I spoke to the boss; he was telling me the plans going forward and what we’re thinking of doing. The future is bright if everyone pulls together.

“This is a new season, and it will bring its own challenges. But if everyone is singing from the same song-sheet, everyone will do well and we’ll reach our targets.

“There are so many players that can do more than a job, and learn from everybody else. And players that haven’t played much yet… their time will come, and when that happens, they’ll do a good job. Looking around at the players here, everyone is ready to take their chance.

“We can do something here. I haven’t signed for three years for the sake of it – I’ve done it to try and get Reading in the best position possible.”