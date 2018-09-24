Reading defender Andy Yiadom praises team's mentality after thrashing Hull City

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has praised the mentality of his Reading teammates after bouncing from a run of poor results to beat Hull City in the English Championship.

The Black Stars right back scored his first Reading goal as they thrashed the Tigers at home on Saturday.

Despite their impressive display against Hull, Reading have struggled in the Championship this season and lost their previous home game against Norwich.

“It feels good to finally get a home win,” Yiadom told the club's website. “3-0, a great result, a clean sheet. The fans deserved that," he added.

“We came back from a poor performance on the whole against Norwich. We gave a reaction – we needed a good reaction, especially here at home."

“The boys really showed a good performance with a lot of energy, and it was great to get the win."

“All around the pitch, we were first to everything. We had a spring in our step and it was a great performance.

“Today we set our standards. We know what we’re good at and how we’ve got to play."

“Being at home, we needed to give the fans something and we did that.”

The former Barnsley defender also expressed joy on scoring his first goal for the club.

“I haven’t scored for a while, let alone in Reading colours!” he continued.

“But it was good to contribute with a goal. I’m pleased with the finish.

“Sam Baldock better watch out! It was a good to win, and good to grab a goal.”