Reading defender Kelvin Abrefa reveals what manager Paul Ince told him after netting debut goal

Published on: 10 January 2023
English-born Ghanaian right-back, Kelvin Abrefa has revealed that Reading manager Paul Ince applauded him for scoring his first senior goal for the club, urging him to continue working hard. 

The 19-year-old was handed a starting role in the FA Cup third round clash against Watford on Saturday, and the youngster repaid the manager with a goal as the Royals cruised into the fourth.

Speaking after the game, Abrefa disclosed that he was ready to take his chances when the opportunity presented itself.

“The first half was very good – in the second half, the intensity kind of went down and we started off slow,” he said.

“But we stuck together as a team and held our shape and got the win, as well as the clean sheet, and that’s important.

“We know that the gaffer trusts us young players – that’s why he puts us on the bench. And we’re ready to be called upon. So it’s just about always being ready, and taking the chance when the time comes.

“I think I had a good game today. So I want to work on that and improve, and hopefully there’s more to come. I want to take it but bit by bit and keep improving.

“The gaffer said well done and told me to carry on how I’m doing. And the senior boys were buzzing for me too.”

