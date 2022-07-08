Reading FC boss Paul Ince lauds club's new captain Andy Yiadom

Reading FC manager Paul Ince has showered praises on the club’s new captain Ghana defender Andy Yiadom.

The 28-year-old has been appointed as the new club captain ahead of the new English Skybet Championship season in 2022/23.

Yiadom is one of the club's longest-serving players, having joined the Royals four years ago after leaving Barnsley - a team he has also captained in the past - in 2018.

As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers," Ince told the official club website.

"As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans and the crest. Andy is one of those players.

"He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club," he added.

Yiadom signed a new long-term contract at Reading this summer, committing his future to the club until 2025 – and at the end of last season, he was awarded the accolade of Player of the Season.

The Royals’ right-back made 38 appearances last season – taking his total appearances for the club to 132.