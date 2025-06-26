Reading FC Chairman hails Andy Yiadom’s resilience as Club Captain signs new deal until 2026

Reading FC Chairman Rob Couhig has praised Yiadom’s resilience and dedication during a difficult period, emphasizing the value he brings to the squad after he signed one-year contract extension, which will see him at the club until 2026.

Yiadom, 33, has made over 200 appearances for the Royals having joined in 2018, and will link up with Noel Hunt's men for a further campaign in RG2.

After enduring an injury hit season in 2024/25, the club captain is now fit, raring to going, and looking forward to getting back into the blue and white hoops.

"We are truly excited to have Andy extend his career with the Club. The last year of rehabilitation has been difficult. However, he demonstrated he is a true professional. He worked hard, supported his teammates, and demonstrated a commitment to his craft. He seems ready to go and we are certainly ready to have him helping the club reach its goals." Club chairman Rob Couhig said

The Ghana international’s extension also signals a broader commitment to continuity and leadership at Reading, with the club placing strong emphasis on experienced figures to guide a developing squad.

Yiadom will now look to recapture his best form as he re-joins full training with the team ahead of pre-season fixtures.