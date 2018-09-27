Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom over the moon after scoring against Hull City

Reading defender Andy Yiadom has been left overwhelmed after scoring his first goal for the side in their 3-0 win over Hull City last weekend.

The Ghanaian netted the third goal for the Royals as they coasted to the impressive win at home.

The 26-year-old was left happy and admitted he could not remember the last time he scored a goal.

“Because I haven’t scored for a while I can’t actually remember what I did.

“All I know is that it went in the back of the net and that’s the main thing.

“It was nice to get a goal and to be able to contribute.

“But the most important thing was that it was a good result and a good win for all the boys.”

Yiadom continued: “We’ve got a big squad and everyone is working hard.

“Whoever comes in wants to do well and whoever is on the bench has the ability to come on and change the game.

“The manager made changes and the players that came in all did well.

“Everyone put a shift in. We had good energy and we got the clean sheet too.