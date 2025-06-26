Reading manager Noel Hunt hails Andy Yiadom’s leadership after contract extension

Reading FC manager Noel Hunt has expressed his delight at Andy Yiadom’s decision to extend his stay at the club, describing the Ghanaian defender’s influence as “second to none.”

Yiadom, who has been with the Royals since 2018 and serves as club captain, signed a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2025/26 season. The 33-year-old battled injuries during the previous campaign but remained a key figure in the dressing room, helping guide younger players through the challenges of League One football.

Reacting to the news, Hunt praised Yiadom’s professionalism and resilience.

“Yids' impact both on and off the pitch is second to none, and we are delighted to have him signed up for another season,” Hunt said. “Last year was tough for him, but he came back strongly in the second half of the season and is back for pre-season looking fresh and ready for the fight.”

Yiadom is expected to play an important role as Reading target promotion to the Championship. His experience and leadership will be key assets for Hunt, who is counting on the full-back’s presence to drive standards both on and off the pitch.