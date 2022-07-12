Reading manager Paul Ince opens up on making Andy Yiadom club captain for the 2022/23 season 

Reading manager Paul Ince has revealed why he chose Ghana defender Andy Yiadom as his captain for the 2022/23 season.

The Royals confirmed the Ghanaian is club captain in the preseason friendly against Benfica on Saturday.

Yiadom will wear the captain’s armband at St George’s Park, succeeding Michael Morrison who was assigned the role last term

The Ghana international signed a new contract with Royals, extending his stay until 2025 and has been rewarded with the armband.

“As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers,” Ince told the Reading FC club website.

“As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolute all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans and the crest. Andy is one of those players.

“He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”

The Black Stars right-back who joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018, has played 132 times for the club and won last season’s player of the year award.