Reading to take remaining matches as cup finals, says Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender, Andy Yiadom has urged fans of Reading FC to remain hopeful of a successful season despite the current situation of the club in the English Championship.

The team was found guilty of breaching financial rules costing them a six-point deduction. As a result, Reading face the dread of being relegated to the English third tier, League One following their total points left after the deduction as well as their current position on the log.

The Royals have now dropped to 20th place with 40 points leaving them just a point more than 22nd-placed Huddersfield in the relegation zone.

Andy Yiadom, the captain of the team is however confident, the punishment won't deter his team from giving their all to succeed.

"It’s seven cup finals. That’s what our mindset is and all we’re thinking about- taking each game as it comes and trying to win and get points on the table. Wearing the armband and being a skipper, I always feel that pressure on me. It’s good, it’s what I live for. I’m going to do everything in my might to keep this team up,” Andy Yiadom said.

The Royals have lost four and drawn twice in their last seven games and will be hoping to bounce back to victory Friday afternoon when they face Birmingham.