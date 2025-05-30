GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

"Ready to give it my all"- Christopher Bonsu delighted over Ghana debut, poised for Trinidad and Tobago clash

Published on: 30 May 2025
"Ready to give it my all"- Christopher Bonsu delighted over Ghana debut, poised for Trinidad and Tobago clash

KRC Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has expressed pride in making his Ghana debut during the Unity Cup game against Nigeria. 

The 20-year-old forward impressed in his first game for the Black Stars despite the 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles, earn massive plaudits from fans of the national team.

Bonsu Baah, who was invited for the World Cup qualifiers in March against Chad and Madagascar, had to wait to make his maiden appearance, starting for the Black Stars at the Gtech Community Stadium last Wednesday.

"Honoured and excited to be making my international debut for my country. Filled with pride and ready to give it my all. God is the greatest," he posted on social media after the game.

Following his outstanding display against Nigeria, Bonsu Baah is expected to start for the Black Stars against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday in the third and fourth place game.

The talented winger, who was twice listed in the top 100 youngsters in the world, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Belgium in the just-ended season, making 38 league appearances and seven goals contribution.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more