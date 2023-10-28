Reagy Ofosu earns 'Man of the Match' title in UTA Arad's draw against FCV Farul Constanta

German-born Ghanaian winger Reagy Ofosu emerged as the standout player, securing the prestigious 'Man of the Match' title following his remarkable performance for UTA Arad in the Romanian Liga 1.

The 32-year-old played a pivotal role which included two crucial assists which propelled UTA Arad's thrilling 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Ofosu showcased his talents throughout the game. His impact was undeniable as he orchestrated two key assists, underlining his exceptional playmaking abilities. Ofosu's contribution lasted for 62 minutes, making a significant impact on the field.

In the 7th minute, Claudiu Micovschi found the net to give UTA Arad the lead, with the goal expertly assisted by Reagy Ofosu. The home side, FCV Farul Constanta, quickly responded with Rivaldinho equalizing in the 24th minute. Once again, Ofosu showcased his playmaking prowess, assisting Andrej Fabry's 27th-minute strike.

Andrei Artean stepped up to score a crucial goal in the 50th minute, ensuring that FCV Farul Constanta avoided defeat in this hard-fought contest.

Following the draw, UTA Arad currently occupies the 14th position on the Liga 1 league table, accumulating 12 points after 13 games.