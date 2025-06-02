Real 24 Hours emerge as big winners at Upper West RFA Second Division awards

Tumu-based Real 24 Hours stole the spotlight at the 2025 Upper West Regional Football Association (RFA) Second Division awards, held on Sunday in Nadowli.

The club swept major individual honours after a strong campaign that saw them excel during both the regular season and the Middle League.

Forward Patrick Yelgia Gbene was named top scorer of the season after netting 11 goals in 21 matches.

His consistent form proved instrumental in Real 24 Hours’ push for a place in Ghana’s second tier. Although they fell short and finished fourth in the Middle League, his exploits earned him widespread praise.

In goal, Abdulai Saddick Nuntaa, also of Real 24 Hours, was crowned the division’s best goalkeeper. Nuntaa kept 12 clean sheets in 20 appearances — a record that underpinned the team’s defensive solidity throughout the season.

Meanwhile, TF Exponential FC’s James Angsinaa was adjudged the best player in the Upper West Second Division. His influence and leadership throughout the season were central to his side’s title-winning campaign.

To mark the end of the season, a special match was held at the McCoy AstroTurf in Nadowli between Power SC and TF Exponential to officially crown TF Exponential FC as champions of the Upper West Division Two League.

The club will now represent the region in the 2025–26 Division One League, stepping up to the national stage after a successful regional run.