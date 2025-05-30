Real Betis make €4 million bid for Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey

Real Betis have made a formal â‚¬4 million bid for Jonas Adjei Adjetey, with hopes of securing the defender's signature.

The 21-year-old centre-back has attracted growing interest following a standout campaign with Swiss champions FC Basel. Since joining the club from Berekum Chelsea in 2022, Adjetey has become a key figure in the heart of defence and played a full 90 minutes in Basel's emphatic 4-0 final day victory over Luzern, a result that secured their 12th Swiss Super League title.

This season alone, the former Berekum Chelsea man has made over 30 appearances in all competitions, earning praise for his composure, aerial strength, and reading of the game. His rise has drawn attention from several European clubs, but Real Betis and Premier League outfit Brentford are reportedly leading the chase.

According to sources close to the deal, Betis are keen to finalise the transfer quickly and have already submitted their offer to FC Basel. The Spanish club sees Adjetey as a long-term solution to bolster their backline.

Despite his impressive form, Adjetey was left out of Otto Addo’s latest Black Stars squad for the Unity Cup in the United Kingdom. Nonetheless, his potential move to one of Europe’s top leagues could further boost his chances of future national team call-ups.