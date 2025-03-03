Real change must come from fans and players to tackle hooliganism in Ghana football - Christopher Nettey

Nations FC defender Christopher Nettey has emphasized that real change in tackling hooliganism in Ghana football must come from both fans and players.

The former Great Olympics defender's comments follow recent violence in Nsoatre, where an Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Frimpong "Pooley," was fatally stabbed.

Nettey revealed that some players deliberately fake injuries or accumulate yellow cards to avoid playing at certain hostile grounds.

Nettey stressed that while the Ghana Football Association (GFA) can introduce safety measures, lasting change requires a collective effort from fans and players.

“A policeman once told me he wasn’t ready to work on a particular day, meaning if I got attacked, I could be beaten to death," he told 3 Sports.

"I know some players who fake injuries to avoid certain venues, while others intentionally pick up cards to escape those fixtures due to intimidation.

“The GFA can introduce safety protocols, but the real change must come from the supporters and the players themselves."

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume on March 7, after the final funeral rites of Pooley on March 6.