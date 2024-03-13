Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz confirms international future with Morocco

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has officially confirmed his international future with Morocco, following his inclusion in their squad for upcoming March friendlies.

The 24-year-old player has been named in Morocco's squad for their matches against Angola and Mauritania and could make his debut for the 2022 World Cup semifinalists.

Diaz has enjoyed a successful season with Los Blancos, scoring eight goals in all competitions and establishing himself as a key player for the club.

Despite not being a guaranteed starter, the Malaga-born playmaker has proven to be a valuable asset for the team, particularly in light of his impressive performances in recent months.

The forward's decision to represent Morocco comes amid rumours of a potential call-up to the Spain senior team for Euro 2024.

However, Diaz has chosen to commit his international future to Morocco, citing his desire to play for the country of his ancestry.

Diaz's decision is seen as a significant coup for Morocco, who are looking to build on their impressive performance at the 2022 World Cup.

With his skills and experience, Diaz is expected to play a key role in the team's efforts to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.