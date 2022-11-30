Real Madrid keeping an eye on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus appears to have several clubs to choose from if he decides to leave Ajax and seek a new adventure.

After Everton and Liverpool were previously linked with the Ajax midfielder, Real Madrid now appears to be able to join that list.

According to reports, the Spanish giants are keeping an eye on the 22-year-old who has impressed during the World Cup in Qatar.

Kudus scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday as the Black Stars boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

He became the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a single World Cup match and is expected to play a key role in the must-win match against Uruguay on Friday.