Real Madrid new signing Dean Huijsen praises Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has earned massive plaudit from Real Madrid new recruit Dean Huijsen following an outstanding campaign with AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars attacker performed admirably for the Cherries in the recently concluded campaign, racking up 13 goals and providing seven assists in 47 appearances.

However, Huijsen, who was adjudged as Bournemouth Player of the Season has heaped praise on the Ghanaian international, saying the latter is now getting the respect needed.

“Genuinely, I think he’s get more respect now but probably in the past he was underrated. Semenyo can do everything, he is fast, physical and good with his left and right foot. He can dribble and shoot with both legs. As a right back, you always have a tough day facing him” said Huijsen, who recently signed for Real Madrid.

Huijsen secured a move to the Spanish giants following an outstanding performance for the Premier League club.

Semenyo, on the other hand, has become a subject of interest for several clubs after explosive display in the just ended season.

He has emerged as a transfer target for host of clubs in the Premier League including Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.