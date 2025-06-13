Real Madrid target Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong, who currently plays for Granada CF.

The 20-year-old, who extended his contract with Granada last year until 2026, has caught the attention of Madrid’s Castilla team following a strong season in Spain’s second tier. Reports from Marca suggest that the interest stems from the recommendation of Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Oscar made his senior debut for Granada in October 2024, against Levante UD, and featured in nine La Liga 2 matches, as well as a Copa del Rey appearance. Despite limited top-flight experience, his performances have been convincing enough to spark interest from Real Madrid.

Granada are reportedly willing to part ways with the Ghanaian for a fee between â‚¬450,000 and â‚¬1 million.

A product of Ghana’s Emmanuel City FC, Oscar is praised for his versatility, composure, and ball-playing abilities, often drawing comparisons to Sergio Ramos and Thiago Silva. He is comfortable at centre-back, full-back, and even defensive midfield, thanks to his technical skills and tactical awareness.

Oscar has been named in Ghana’s U20 squad for the upcoming WAFU A and B tournament scheduled to take place later this year.