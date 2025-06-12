Real Madrid to bid for Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong in potential transfer

Real Madrid Castilla are closely monitoring Ghanaian centre-back Oscar Naasei Oppong as they look to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old, currently playing for Granada’s B team, Recreativo Granada, has impressed Madrid’s scouting team with his commanding presence and combative style - traits that have drawn comparisons to Real Madrid first-team regular Antonio Rudiger, according to reports from Marca and Tribuna.com.

Naasei made his Segunda Division debut recently and has featured in 20 matches across all competitions during the 2024-25 season.

He is lauded for his physicality, aerial prowess, and mature leadership on the pitch.

With Castilla in the midst of a major overhaul under head coach Alvaro Arbeloa - who is expected to oversee over 15 player exits - the need for solid defensive additions has become urgent, placing Naasei high on their wishlist.

The potential 1 million Euros fee for Naasei is seen as a smart investment, with hopes that he can anchor Castilla’s defense and eventually rise into the senior team setup.

As Castilla embarks on a new chapter focused on integrating both academy graduates and external talent, Naasei is seen as a key figure for the future.