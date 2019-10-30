Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba earns debut Black Stars call up

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba has been debut Ghana call-up ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Baba who has been a consistent performer in the midfield for Mallorca is among seven debutants in Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad for the two qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances in La Liga for Mallorca who sit 15 in the league.

Ghana will host Bafana Bafana of South Africa at home on Thursday 14th November 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium, before traveling to São Tomé and Príncipe to face them on Monday 18th November.

Black Stars are expected to begin training in Cape Coast from Monday 11 November 2019 with the team expected to hold one training session a day.

They are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan for the tournament which will be staged in Cameroon in 2021.