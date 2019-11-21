Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Babá to undergo further tests to discover extent of injury while on Ghana duty

RCD Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Babá will undergo further assessment on the extent of injury suffered while on international duty with Ghana.

The 23-year-old picked up a thigh injury during his country's 1-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

The setback followed an ankle sprain he picked up during his debut match for the Black Stars in their 2-0 win over South Africa.

The Ghana international will undergo further test on the extent of injury after arriving in Spain.

Baba impressed in his first two outings for the African giants as they maintain a perfect start for the qualifying campaign for Cameroon 2021.

He will unlikely to be involved when Mallorca travel to Levante in the La Liga on Friday.