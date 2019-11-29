Real Oviedo forward Samuel Obeng returns with confidence after CAF U-23 Cup of Nation

Real Oviedo forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa says he has returned to the Spanish outfit grown in confidence after an outstanding CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The 22-year old forward returned to his native for the first time in twelve years to represent Ghana at the AFCON U-23 in Egypt.

Obeng starred and was one of the brightest spot for Ghana at the competition after netting two goals and creating two assists as the Black Meteors finished fourth.

After two weeks of international football, the attacker admits he returns to his club buzzing with confidence.

"I'm still the same player, with the same qualities. What happens that, after having gone with my selection and having assumed the responsibility that entails, I come with confidence in myself," he told elcomercio.es.

"For me it was important to face the challenge and live up to what my team needed. It reinforces me for the season," he added.

Obeng now provides Real Oviedo manager Javi Rozada with options upfront following his outstanding displays at the U-23 tournament.

The former Girona B attacker has already netted three in five games for Real Oviedo B this season, which has earned him a place in the senior team.

The Ghanaian forward is wanted by several clubs in Europe.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin