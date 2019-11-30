Real Oviedo forward Samuel Obeng reveals 'positive' experience at AFCON U-23

Real Oviedo forward Samuel Obeng has revealed that he picked many 'positive' experiences at the U-23 CAF of Nations.

The 22-year old striker was invited to the national U-23 team for the first time at the AFCON U-23, where he excelled.

He scored two goals and created two as the Black Meteors finished fourth and missed the chance to qualify for the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020.

Despite the disappointment of missing out at the Olympic Games, Obeng disclosed there were many positive for him as a player.

"To have gone is something very positive for me in many aspects, but what makes me more proud is that we function as a collective," he told elcomercio.es.

"The qualification for the Olympic Games was not achieved by little, but on an individual level things have gone quite well. It was important as it was my first experience in Ghana: playing a good role can take you to the absolute," he added.

"I didn't even think that I could be a starter, at least at the beginning. I counted on being substitute throughout the championship and having options as a revulsive.

"Nor did I think much when I decided to throw one of the 'Panenka' penalties, but I saw it clear when I looked at the goalkeeper, who was tall and threw himself to the sides. I thought that if I entered it would be a good memory."

By Lukman Abdul Mumin