Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo declares unwavering readiness to play for Black Stars

In-form Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has expressed his unwavering readiness to play for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars of Ghana.

Sibo was a standout performer for Real Oviedo in the just ended campaign, helping the club to secure promotion to the Spanish La Liga next season. He made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal and delivering an assists in the process.

The 27-year-old joined Real Oviedo in July 2024 on a two-year deal and became an instant hit for the club, contributing significantly towards the club promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

“I have everything as a midfielder. I can hold the ball, track back and join attack. I understand the game and does what the coaches’ demand from me. I’m a complete player and that’s what makes me special everywhere I go”

“I love to work hard and that gives me enough stamina to do my job. Midfielders control the game. To play in the midfield, you have to understand the game, have stamina and patience. Playing all this while in Spain, I think I have learnt a lot and ready to play for the national team” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

With his current contract expiring in summer 2026, enterprising defensive midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Real Oviedo in the La Liga next season.