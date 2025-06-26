Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo reveals Rwanda FA contact

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has revealed he has been approached by the Rwanda Football Association to switch allegiance to play for the Amavubi.

Sibo emerged as one of the outstanding Ghanaian players abroad, racking up 42 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal and delivering an assists in the process.

The midfielder joined Real Oviedo in July 2024 on a two-year deal and became an instant hit, contributing significantly towards the clubs Spanish La Liga promotion after 24-years.

Despite his consistent Black Stars snub, the 27-year-old insists he has no qualms with the leadership of Ghana, believing his time will come.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Sibo confirmed an approach from the Rwanda FA but is firm on playing for the Black Stars.

“Rwanda FA has contacted me to switch allegiance to play for them. They engaged me in the course of the season, but I did not make a firm decision because I wanted to end the season” he said.

With his current contract expiring in summer 2026, enterprising defensive midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Real Oviedo in the La Liga next season.