Real Oviedo striker Samuel Gyabaa happy to make Ghana’s U23 final squad for AFCON U23 tourney

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa is elated to have been named in the Black Meteors final 21-man squad for the AFCON U-23 tournament.

The 22-year old striker expressed his excitement as he gets the opportunity to represent the national team in a major tournament.

Gyabaa who had returned to Ghana for the first time in 12 years due to the Black Meteors pre-tournament camp said, “It’s very exciting to be called to the Black Meteors team because I left Ghana for a long time.

“I was about ten years when I left Ghana for Spain and I’m coming to Ghana for the first time so that makes me very excited,” he told footballmadeinghana.com.

Obeng Gyabaa hopes to replicate his fine goal scoring form at the tournament.

“I’m a striker so for sure I will try to help score a couple of goals at the tournament.

“I urge Ghanaians to rally behind us because we have a very good team and I believe we will get far in the tournament”

Ghana will begin their campaign against Cameroon on 8 November, 2019 at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.