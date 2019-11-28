Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng to start against Rayo 

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng has returned to the team and will be available for selection against Rayo this weekend in the Spanish Segunda division.

Obeng was on international duty with Ghana’s Black Meteors in the just ended U-23 Africa Cup of Nations where he scored two goals and created two assists.

Since joining the team after the international assignment, he was rested in last weekend’s game against Girona.

He has been training with the team this week and will be ready to play this week against Rayo.

Obeng has scored three goals in five games for Real Oviedo this season before joining Ghana for the U-23 AFCON.