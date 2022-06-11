Real Oviedo want to extend Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng's contract

Real Oviedo has prioritised the contract extension of Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng during the summer transfer window.

Tito Blanco, the club's new sporting director, has approved the move to extend the player's contract.

The plan for Oviedo is to extend the striker's contract until 2025. He currently has one year left on his contract, but they want to extend it to three years for a player who has performed admirably this year.

Eight goals and over 2,000 minutes on the field. The numbers favour Obeng and the strategy that Oviedo employs in order to extend his contract.

He is the team's second top scorer this season and a footballer whose continuity would leave one of the team's lines very outlined on the pitch.

The striker has a termination clause of five million euros, a figure that could vary this summer.

For now, Tito Blanco has a pending task and among them is to confirm the continuity of a player who has earned it through hard work