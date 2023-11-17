Real Sociedad set to make ambitious move for Thomas Partey in January

Real Sociedad are interested in signing Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-old has popped up on the radar of the La Liga outfit, and could return to Spain after three years in the English Premier League.

The UEFA Champions League campaigners will face competition from Italian giants, with Partey set to cost around 35 million Euros.

The La Liga will be hoping to beat other suitors for the Ghana international's signature following his experience in the Spanish league, where he won the championship with Atletico Madrid.

Partey's season has been derailed by injuries and has made only four English Premier League appearances in the ongoing season.

With Declan Rice's arrival in the summer, Partey has played more of a right-back role this season.

The former Atletico Madrid star will miss Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros Islands because of the setback. Partey has been ruled out till the end of the season and could possible miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.