Real Sociedad welcome Ghanaian club Africa Talent Academy ahead of Donosti Cup youth tourney

Spanish club, Real Sociedad gave Ghanaian youth team Africa Talent Football Academy a warm welcome ahead of the Donosti Cup International Tournament.

The academy team with the support of the La Liga side with compete with other clubs around the world from July 3 to 9 in Spain for the youth championship.

Scouts for top La Liga teams are expected to scout talents at the tournament.

Africa Talent Academy has produced some good players for Ghana, including former Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, who currently plays for Southampton.

Other teams competing at the tournament are SF Saharawi, Glens Academy, Sahara Occidental and Alcoron.

The Ghanaian team is hoping to win the tournament as the young players get exposed to international competitions.