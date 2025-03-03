GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Real Tamale United 10 points clear after derby victory

Published on: 03 March 2025
Real Tamale United tightened their grip on the Access Bank Division One League Zone One A with a commanding 2-0 win over city rivals Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Second-half goals from Mutala Sulemana and Blabala Bamon in the 58th and 71st minutes sealed the victory, extending RTU’s lead at the top to 10 points.

In Zone One B, Debibi United fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Wamanafo Mighty Royals in the Bono derby at Adehyiman Park.

Clement Nketia put Mighty Royals ahead in the 89th minute, but Kusi Solomon salvaged a crucial point for Debibi United deep into stoppage time.

The draw keeps Debibi United top of Zone One B with 31 points.

Elsewhere, Eleven Wonders and Techiman Heroes played out a goalless draw at Ohene Ameyaw Park, with both sides missing key chances in a tense encounter.

 

