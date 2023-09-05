Real Tamale United announce SEVENTH signing; left-back Abdul Aziz

Real Tamale United have added defender Abdul Aziz to their personnel for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

The club announced on Monday, 4 September 2023, the left-back has penned a three-year contract which runs out in 2026.

Aziz played for Division One League side Ebusua Dwarfs last season.

He becomes the club’s seventh transfer in the off-season before the start of the season.

RTU have already acquired Abuu Mohammed, Mohammed Iddriss, Alhassan Rauf, Christian Gyan, Yussif Abdul Ganiu and Faisal Gariba

Head Coach Abdulai Abdul Mumin’s side beat Dipantiche FC 2-1 in Walewale on Sunday in a test match.

Before, they thrashed lower-division Frankfurt City FC 4-0 on Wednesday in their second pre-season match.

Their first pre-season game was a 1-1 tie with Dreams Tamale.