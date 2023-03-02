Real Tamale United ask head coach to step aside due to poor form

Real Tamale United have taken a bold step to improve the team's fortunes by asking their head coach, Baba Nuhu Malam, to step aside.

This decision was reached after the team's disappointing 1-1 draw against Medeama in their most recent match, extending their winless run to three games.

Following their 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak in early February, the team's form has dipped in recent weeks. Their lacklustre performances prompted the club's management to make a technical decision to improve their direction.

Mumin Abdulai, the assistant coach, has been appointed to take charge of the team for the foreseeable future. The management reached this decision after conducting a thorough assessment of the team's performances and discussing it with the coaching staff.

This change is expected to bring a new approach and fresh ideas to the team's tactics and training. The aim is to inspire the players to return to winning ways and compete at the highest level.