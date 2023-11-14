Real Tamale United coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai praises players despite defeat in Ghana Premier League

Real Tamale United's head coach, Abdul Mumin Abdulai, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players despite their 2-0 defeat against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League's week 10 fixture.

The Pride of the North faced a setback with goals from Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Abdul Manaf Umar securing maximum points for the home team at the Nana Koramansah Park on Sunday.

Reflecting on the match, coach Abdulai acknowledged the overall strong performance of his players

"It was a very good game; we played very well until we conceded a goal. Generally, my players did very well, and I think the two yellow cards we had affected our play, but it’s part of the game, sometimes you make those mistakes and you are punished."

Despite the defeat, Abdulai appealed to the fans for continued support, emphasising the team's commitment to returning to winning ways in the upcoming matches.

"I will plead with the fans to keep supporting the team because we came with the mentality of winning but it didn’t happen. We will go back and do our homework and become victorious in our next game," he added.

Real Tamale United currently sit just above the relegation zone, occupying the 15th position on the table with 11 points.