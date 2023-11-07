Real Tamale United coach Abdul Mumin attributes stalemate against Bechem United to fatigue

Real Tamale United coach Abdul Mumin pointed to fatigue as a key factor contributing to their inability to secure maximum points in their encounter with Bechem United, citing the demanding schedule.

Real Tamale United's recent struggle to secure a win continued as they played out a goalless draw against Bechem United in the ninth week of the Ghana Premier League.

The match, held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, saw both teams struggling to find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 draw. RTU has been without a win in their last three games, having lost two and drawn one, which places them 12th on the league standings with 11 points.

Speaking after the game, coach Mumin stated that his players struggled due to limited strength owing to the tight schedule of the competition.

"The conversion rate wasn't good, and that's why the game ended in a draw. I see fatigue as a contributing factor to sharing spoils with Bechem United. We are working tirelessly, but the tight schedule, with matches in midweek and at weekends, hasn't been easy. We will work to turn things around."

Real Tamale United's next challenge will be an away match against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koramansah Park in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.