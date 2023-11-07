Real Tamale United Coach Abdulai Abdul Mumin unfazed by job security concerns amid winless streak

Real Tamale United's head coach, Abdulai Abdul Mumin, has expressed confidence in his position despite the team's recent three-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Pride of the North played out a goalless draw against Bechem United in their latest match, extending their run without a victory.

RTU has suffered two losses and managed one draw in their last three games, placing them 12th on the league standings with 11 points.

When questioned about concerns over his job security after the stalemate against Bechem United, Mumin responded, "The work is just that anything that comes, we take it. So why should I fear the sack?"

Real Tamale United will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they face Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koramansah Park in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Mumin is hoping to turn things around for the better as the season unfolds but remain unperturbed about the recent atrocious form of his club.

Having finished 11th in the previous season, the Tamale-based side are eager to I'm[rove upon their performance from last season.