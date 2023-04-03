Real Tamale United coach blames red card for defeat against Asante Kotoko

Real Tamale United coach, Abdul Mumin, has attributed his team's 4-0 loss to Asante Kotoko to a red card received by their goalkeeper, Yaw Osei.

Mumin claimed that the red card disrupted their gameplay and gave their opponents an advantage that they capitalized on to secure a win.

In a post-match interview, Mumin said, "I will congratulate them on their effort, but I think the breakthrough came from the red card awarded to our goalkeeper. Looking into it, I am sure if the referee goes and reviews it, he will change his decision. It disorganized our team play; the structure had to go haywire, and in any case, it shouldn't have been this, but it has happened, and we will congratulate them for that."

Real Tamale United's goalkeeper Yaw Osei was sent off in the 24th minute after he fouled Asante Kotoko's Augustine Agyepong in the penalty box. The Porcupine Warriors were then awarded a penalty, which was converted by Steven Mukwala to put the home side ahead.

Kotoko then went on to score three more goals, with Steven Mukwala scoring a brace and Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais adding the fourth.

"Every match is a learning curve; we have picked up a lot of pieces from this, and we will go back and address that," Mumin added.

The defeat leaves Real Tamale United in the bottom half and they will look to bounce back in their next game.