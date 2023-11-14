Real Tamale United coach commends players despite defeat

Real Tamale United coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players despite the team's 2-0 defeat against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The Pride of the North faced a setback in the week 10 domestic top-flight encounter, with goals from Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Abdul Manaf Umar securing maximum points for the host.

Speaking about the game, Coach Abdulai remarked, "It was a very good game; we played very well until we conceded a goal. Generally, my players did very well, and I think the two yellow cards we had affected our play, but it’s part of the game. Sometimes, you make those mistakes and you are punished."

He pleaded with the fans to continue supporting the team, acknowledging that the team came with the mentality of winning but faced challenges in the match. Abdulai added, "We will go back and do our homework and aim for victories in our next game."

Real Tamale United currently sit just above the relegation zone, holding the 15th position on the table with 11 points. They will hope to bounce back in their next game against Dreams FC.