Real Tamale United deny player boycott ahead of Dreams FC clash

Real Tamale United's (RTU) Interim Management Committee (IMC) PRO, Abubakar Mohammed, has dismissed claims that the players intend not to show up for Wednesday's outstanding Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC in Dawu.

In an interview with Peace FM, Mohammed clarified that the news of the boycott is unfounded and assured fans and the public that the playing body is fully prepared and ready to face Dreams FC.

The players were reportedly considering boycotting the match due to six months of unpaid salaries.

However, Mohammed emphasised that the team is committed to playing the game despite the financial challenges and the fact that the match has no impact on their relegation status.

"I just want to inform the general public that they should disregard whatever fake news that is going on that the match is not coming on or whatever. The team is fully prepared and ready to face Dreams FC this evening, so we are fully prepared and focused," Mohammed stated.

"Our focus is to make sure we play this match today and possibly win for our club, so we are playing the match. The match is coming on, so they should disregard it.

"As I said, we are even currently in Dawu preparing for today's game, so I don't understand why people do that or what they seek to achieve," he added.

This is not the first instance this season where RTU players have threatened to boycott a match due to unpaid salaries.

The club have faced numerous challenges both on and off the pitch, which contributed to their relegation from the top flight.

RTU will play Accra Great Olympics in the final game of the season.